London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.60 Per Share

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LFI stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 41.90 ($0.55). London Finance & Investment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.45 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.73.

Get London Finance & Investment Group alerts:

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.