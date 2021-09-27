CI Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.36. 348,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,616. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
