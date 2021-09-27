CI Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$26.36. 348,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,616. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$26.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

CIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.