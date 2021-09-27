Qcash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $253.58 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. Qcash has a market cap of $70.36 million and approximately $253.58 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00101156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00141453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.09 or 1.00176240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.26 or 0.06894887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.00748554 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

