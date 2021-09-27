Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $0.82. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $7.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 3,124,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

