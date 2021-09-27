Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,999. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

