Shadows (DOWS) Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $148,211.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

