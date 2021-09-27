ZeroSwap (ZEE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $777,385.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $15.40 million and $777,385.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011698 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

