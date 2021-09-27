Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report $2.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.70 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ELMS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $12,256,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

