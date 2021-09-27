Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,488. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $382.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

