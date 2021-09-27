Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,488. Codiak BioSciences has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $382.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 188.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
