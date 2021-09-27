Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.27. The company had a trading volume of 336,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,896. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.