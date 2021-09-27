Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $11.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,828,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,287. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.