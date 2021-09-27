$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $29.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

OSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $34,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,668.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eccher acquired 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.02. 244,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,631. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $373.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

