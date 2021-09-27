Prosper One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00005624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00033660 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002012 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00017843 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.