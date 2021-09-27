Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE HTA traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.29. 14,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.97. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$17.66.

About Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

