Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $360.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.40 million and the lowest is $345.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $231.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. 1,206,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,835. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,734,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 3,145,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 2,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after buying an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after buying an additional 954,852 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

