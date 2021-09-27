Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $94.69

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several research firms have commented on AEM. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.55. 1,566,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,245. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $85.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

