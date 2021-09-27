$618.34 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $618.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 1,151,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

