$618.34 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to post sales of $618.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $653.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. 1,151,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,243. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.