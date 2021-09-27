Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.77

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1090309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OGZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.