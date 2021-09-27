NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Market Cap of $9.94 Million

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $9.94 million and $1.80 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00101335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00143783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,133.11 or 1.00140041 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.78 or 0.06857637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00749382 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

