Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.48). Euronav reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 336.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $9.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

