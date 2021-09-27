The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.63.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.66. 5,749,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,942,795. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.69. The firm has a market cap of $344.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

