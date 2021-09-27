Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $150.00 target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Apple stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,968,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

