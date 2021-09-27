IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$46.44. 214,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,885. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$28.88 and a 12 month high of C$47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.73.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2399997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.25.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

