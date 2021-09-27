Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46.

On Friday, July 23rd, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $19.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $603.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.77. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $287.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

