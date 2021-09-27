Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $111.40

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.80.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on InMode from $129.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

InMode stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.39. InMode has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode shares are going to split on Friday, October 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 30th.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

