Brokerages Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $79.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.77 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $98.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 25.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. 137,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $570.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

