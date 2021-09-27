New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of New Gold stock remained flat at $C$1.40 during trading on Monday. 1,131,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$953.12 million and a P/E ratio of -127.27.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

