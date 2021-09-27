Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.79. 353,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,360. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.42. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,606,000 after acquiring an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at $20,968,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after acquiring an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

