Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

BEAM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,574. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.22.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,825. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.