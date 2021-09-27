Analysts Anticipate Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens dropped their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

DENN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 664,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,286. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

