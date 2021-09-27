KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15,952.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $893,848.01 and approximately $15,952.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00142597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.82 or 0.99716066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.49 or 0.06931710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00745792 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.