Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.43.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

