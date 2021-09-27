megaBONK Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,774.00 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $160,970.32 and $5,774.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00122855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043327 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.