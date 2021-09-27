Financial Review: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ovintiv and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23% Vermilion Energy 61.81% -10.13% -2.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ovintiv and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus target price of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.41 -$6.10 billion $0.35 93.66 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.76 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -8.90

Vermilion Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

