Brokerages Anticipate Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

BNR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. 7,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of -2.13.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

