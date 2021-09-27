-$0.74 EPS Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.72). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of SR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Spire by 733.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.