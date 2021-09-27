Insider Selling: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid bought 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00.

TSE POU traded up C$1.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$18.58. 636,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.96 and a 1-year high of C$18.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.71. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

