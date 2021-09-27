Bin Zhou Buys 1,320,000 Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:PLAG traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,464. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.
Planet Green Company Profile
Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.
