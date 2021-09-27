Bin Zhou Buys 1,320,000 Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) Stock

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) CEO Bin Zhou purchased 1,320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLAG traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,464. Planet Green Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter. Planet Green had a negative net margin of 136.66% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Planet Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Planet Green by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

