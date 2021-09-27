Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock Sells 3,000 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE traded down $19.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.62. The company had a trading volume of 216,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,891. The firm has a market cap of $287.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $559.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

