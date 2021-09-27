Brian G. Mason Sells 10,000 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SPX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07.
SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
SPX Company Profile
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
