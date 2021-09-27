Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.43. 35,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,945. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

