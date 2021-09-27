AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.44 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 billion and the highest is $14.69 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $12.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

ABBV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The stock had a trading volume of 232,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

