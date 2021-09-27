Dora Factory (DORA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20.34 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $16.58 million and approximately $20.34 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00015793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043334 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

