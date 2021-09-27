Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Market Capitalization Hits $927,324.98

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $927,324.98 and $16,462.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00122843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.