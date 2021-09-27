H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives $18.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.