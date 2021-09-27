Unification Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,090.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. Unification has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $31,090.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

