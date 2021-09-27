Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 20,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.18. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

