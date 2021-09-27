Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will announce sales of $11.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INDI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 20,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.18. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.