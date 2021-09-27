indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $11.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $12.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $433,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $4,002,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $148,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $9,775,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,131,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

