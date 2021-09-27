$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to post $93.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

MBIN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

