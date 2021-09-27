$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.
Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. 783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $45.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
