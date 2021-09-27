$93.12 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $93.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $103.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $392.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.89 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $353.06 million, with estimates ranging from $335.57 million to $367.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. 783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,830. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

